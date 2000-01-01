Air China Ltd Class H (SEHK:753)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 753
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 753
- Market CapHKD135.132bn
- SymbolSEHK:753
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAirlines
- Currency
- ISINCNE1000001S0
Company Profile
Air China Ltd is China's flagship airline carrier. A Star Alliance member, the company operates an extended network of routes throughout the globe from its Beijing hub. It primarily operates the long-haul routes, especially intercontinental.