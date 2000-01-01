Company Profile

Air France-KLM is a European airline group. The company operates under the Air France, KLM and Transavia brands. In 2019, the company carried 104 million passengers to its network of 312 destinations globally. The group’s main airport hubs are Charles de Gaulle in Paris and Schiphol in Amsterdam. The company generated sales of EUR 27.2 billion in 2019.Air France-KLM provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through four business segments, Air passenger transportation, Aeronautics maintenance, Cargo transportation, and In-flight catering.