Company Profile

Air France-KLM focuses on intercontinental air transportation. The company reaches hundreds of destinations in various regions of the world. Additionally, it has established partnerships with other airlines to better assist customers during travel arrangements. It primarily works in four business areas: air passenger transportation (approximately three fourths of total revenues), aeronautics maintenance, cargo transportation, and in-flight catering. Air passenger transportation includes fees for excess baggage, paid memberships by customers, and airport services supplied to third-party airlines. France accounts for the most revenue of any country, and makes up roughly one third of total revenue.Air France-KLM provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through four business segments, Air passenger transportation, Aeronautics maintenance, Cargo transportation, and In-flight catering.