Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company. Its manufactures and design structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines and other components. The company also provide sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, and welding services. It reports into two segments namely Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.