Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Air Liquide is one of the leading industrial gas companies in the world, serving over 3.5 million customers in 80 countries. The company generated approximately EUR 22 billion of revenue in 2019, serving a wide range of industries, including chemicals, energy, healthcare, food and beverage, and electronics. The healthcare division serves 1.5 million patients and 15,000 hospitals and clinics annually. Air Liquide employs approximately 65,000 people.Air Liquide SA is an industrial gas company. It is engaged in producing air gases such as oxygen and nitrogen for various industries including energy, autos, metals manufacturing, food and beverage, and electronics.