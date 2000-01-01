Air Liquide SA (XETRA:AIL)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AIL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AIL

  • Market Cap€58.944bn
  • SymbolXETRA:AIL
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorChemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000120073

Company Profile

Air Liquide SA is an industrial gas company. It is engaged in producing air gases such as oxygen and nitrogen for various industries including energy, autos, metals manufacturing, food and beverage, and electronics.

Latest AIL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .