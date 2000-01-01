Air Marine SA (EURONEXT:MLAIM)
- Market Cap€4.490m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLAIM
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAerospace & Defense
- ISINFR0013285103
Air Marine SA provides plane and drone-based aerial services in France. The company provides solutions for aerial surveillance, inspection of works, topography, thermography, and plastron.