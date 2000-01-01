Company Profile

Air New Zealand provides air passenger and cargo transport services within New Zealand, as well as to and from Australia, the Southwest Pacific, Asia, North America, the United Kingdom, and South America. Air New Zealand also encompasses business units providing engineering and ground handling services.