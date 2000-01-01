Company Profile

Air T Inc together with its subsidiaries provides air freight service to the express delivery industry. The company's operating segments include Overnight air cargo, Ground equipment sales, and Ground support services, Commercial jet engine and parts, Printing Equipment and Maintenance, Corporate and Other. The Commercial jet engine and parts Segment which derives majority revenue manages and leases aviation assets; supplies surplus and aftermarket commercial jet engine components; provides commercial aircraft disassembly/part-out services; commercial aircraft parts sales; procurement services and overhaul and repair services to airlines and commercial aircraft companies.Air T Inc provides overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other special purpose industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines.