Air Transport Services Group Inc along with its subsidiaries operates within the airfreight and logistics industry. It leases aircraft and provides airline operations, ground services, aircraft modification and maintenance, and other support services mainly to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. The company has two reportable segments namely Cargo Aircraft Management and ACMI Services (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance). It generates a majority of its revenue from the ACMI services segment.