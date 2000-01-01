Airbnb Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:ABNB)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ABNB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ABNB

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ABNB
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0090661010

Company Profile

Airbnb Inc is an online marketplace for travel services and accommodation facilities. The company provides apartments, villas, bungalows, and private homestays, and tourism services worldwide.

Latest ABNB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .