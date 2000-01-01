Company Profile

Airbus is the world's second-largest aerospace and defense firm. The company designs, develops, and manufactures commercial and military aircraft, as well as space launch vehicles and satellites. The company operates its business through three divisions: Airbus commercial, Airbus defense & space, and Airbus helicopters. Airbus commercial offers a full range of aircraft ranging from the narrow body (130-200 seats) A320 series to the much larger A350-1000 widebody. Airbus’s defense & space segment supplies governments with military hardware, including transport aircraft, aerial tankers, and fighter aircraft (Eurofighter). The Airbus Helicopter division manufacturers turbine helicopters for both the civil and para-public markets.Airbus SE is a multinational aerospace and defence corporation. It manufactures and sells commercial aircrafts, military helicopters, commercial space launch vehicles, defense systems and defense electronics, and among others.