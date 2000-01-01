Airbus SE (MTA:AIR)
- Market Cap€101.642bn
- SymbolMTA:AIR
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAerospace & Defense
- ISINNL0000235190
Airbus SE is a multinational aerospace and defence corporation. It manufactures and sells commercial aircrafts, military helicopters, commercial space launch vehicles, defense systems and defense electronics, and among others.