Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AYR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AYR
- Market Cap$2.388bn
- SymbolNYSE:AYR
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorRental & Leasing Services
- Currency
- ISINBMG0129K1045
Company Profile
Aircastle Ltd is engaged in acquiring, leasing, and selling of commercial jet aircraft to airlines. The company has only single operating segment which is leasing, financing, selling, and managing commercial flight equipment.Aircastle Ltd is a holding company. It mainly invests in aviation assets, including acquiring, leasing, managing and selling high-utility commercial jet aircraft.