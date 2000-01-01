Company Profile

AIREA PLC is a specialist flooring company. It focuses on manufacturing, marketing and distribution of floor coverings. Its product portfolio includes contract carpets, carpet tiles, tufted carper, and floor coverings. It markets under brand names such as burmatex and Ryalux. It also offers standard carpet ranges through retail outlets and a range of spanning fiber bonded and tufted carpet in sheet and tile. The company aims at meetings architects, contractors for the education, leisure, commercial and healthcare sector requirements across the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and North America.