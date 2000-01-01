Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AIRG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AIRG
- Market Cap$100.070m
- SymbolNASDAQ:AIRG
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINUS00938A1043
Company Profile
Airgain Inc provides embedded antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across home, enterprise, & industrial devices. It designs, develops, and engineers its antenna products for original equipment & design manufacturers.