Company Profile

Airiq Inc is a Canada based company that develops and operates a telematics asset management system using specialized software, digitized mapping, wireless communications, the internet, and the Global Positioning System. Geographically, the company has operations in Canada and the United States which is the key revenue driver.Airiq Inc Inc is a Canada-based supplier of asset management services provides Tracking, Return on Investment, Services, Compliance & Reporting and Easy Interface products that allows.