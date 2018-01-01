AirSculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) Share Price

AIRS
AirSculpt Technologies Inc
North American company
Healthcare
Medical Care Facilities
Company Profile
AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience. It provides a custom body contouring using proprietary AirSculpt method that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure, producing dramatic results. Its mission is to generate the best results for patients.
Symbol
NASDAQ:AIRS
ISIN
US0094961002
Currency
USD
