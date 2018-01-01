Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) Share Price

MIMO
Airspan Networks Holdings Inc
North American company
Communication Services
Telecom Services
Company Profile
Airspan Networks Holdings Inc is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and end-to-end Open RAN solutions that provide interoperability with other vendors. It is positioned with 5G indoor and outdoor, Open RAN, private networks for enterprise customers and industrial use applications, fixed wireless access (FWA), and CBRS solutions to help mobile network operators deploy their networks.
AMEX:MIMO
US00951K1043
USD
