Airtasker Ltd (ASX:ART)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ART
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ART
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:ART
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINAU0000135998
Company Profile
Airtasker Ltd is a community platform that connects people who need to outsource tasks and find local services, with people who are looking to earn money and ready to work. It helps to complete home cleaning, handyman jobs, admin work, photography, graphic design or even build a website.