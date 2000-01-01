Company Profile

Aixtron SE is a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The company's technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound, silicon, or organic semiconductor materials. Its components are used in displays, signaling, lighting, fiber optic communication systems, wireless and mobile telephony applications, optical and electronic storage devices, computing, as well as in other leading-edge applications. Business operation of the group can be seen in the market of Germany, the USA, Korea, China, Taiwan, Asia, and Europe.