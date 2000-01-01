Company Profile

AJ Lucas Group Ltd is a provider of drilling services in Australia, primarily in the coal sector, but also in the wider energy, water and wastewater and resources sectors. It is also a specialist in the provision of engineering design and construction services and horizontal drilling and design and management of smaller engineering projects. In addition, the company is an investor in the exploration, appraisal, and commercialization of oil and gas prospects originally in Australia, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The company is structured into three principal operating segments: Drilling, Engineering and Construction and Oil and Gas Investments. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Drilling division.AJ Lucas Group Ltd is a diversified infrastructure, construction, and mining services company which provide services to the energy, water, resources and property sectors. Its segment includes Drilling, Engineering, and construction and Oil and gas.