Ajisen (China) Holdings Ltd (SEHK:538)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 538
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 538
- Market CapHKD2.762bn
- SymbolSEHK:538
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorRestaurants
- Currency
- ISINKYG0192S1093
Company Profile
Ajisen (China) Holdings Ltd is a fast casual restaurant chain operator in China and Hong Kong. It owns franchisee of Shigemitsu Industry and has perpetual rights to operate Shigemitsu's Japanese-style ramen chain restaurants in China, Hong Kong and Macau.