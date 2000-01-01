AK Medical Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1789)

APAC company
Market Info - 1789

Company Info - 1789

  • Market CapHKD9.411bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1789
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG020141019

Company Profile

AK Medical Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company which designs, develops, produces, and markets orthopedic joint implants and related products under the AK Medical brand name in China and internationally.

