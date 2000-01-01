AK Medical Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1789)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1789
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1789
- Market CapHKD9.411bn
- SymbolSEHK:1789
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINKYG020141019
Company Profile
AK Medical Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company which designs, develops, produces, and markets orthopedic joint implants and related products under the AK Medical brand name in China and internationally.