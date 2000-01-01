Company Profile

AK Steel's operations consist of steelmaking and finishing plants in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, in the United States. The company manufactures flat-rolled, carbon, electrical, and stainless steel, as well as tubular products for the automotive, construction, appliance, and machinery end markets.AK Steel Holding Corp is engaged in manufacturing steel products such as flat-rolled, carbon, electrical, and stainless steel as well as tubular products for the automotive, construction, appliance, and machinery end markets.