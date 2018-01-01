Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Share Price

AKA

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Consumer Cyclical

Right Arrow 2

Internet Retail

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNYS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp is a portfolio of online fashion brands built for the next generation of consumers. Through portfolio of high-growth, digitally-focused global brands, it reach a broad audience across accessible price points and varied styles. The current brands all share a common focus on Millennial and Gen Z consumers who seek fashion inspiration on social media and primarily shop online and via mobile devices.

NYSE:AKA

US00152K1016

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest AKA News