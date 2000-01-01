Akari Therapeutics ADR (NASDAQ:AKTX)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AKTX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AKTX

  • Market Cap$37.610m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:AKTX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS00972G1085

Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics PLC is a biopharmaceutical company in clinical stage. It is focused on developing inhibitors of acute and chronic inflammation which includes the complement system, the bioamine system and the eicosanoid system.

Latest AKTX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .