Akari Therapeutics ADR (NASDAQ:AKTX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AKTX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AKTX
- Market Cap$37.610m
- SymbolNASDAQ:AKTX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS00972G1085
Company Profile
Akari Therapeutics PLC is a biopharmaceutical company in clinical stage. It is focused on developing inhibitors of acute and chronic inflammation which includes the complement system, the bioamine system and the eicosanoid system.