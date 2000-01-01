Akazoo SA (NASDAQ:SONG)

North American company
Market Info - SONG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SONG

  • Market Cap$267.530m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SONG
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • Currency
  • ISINLU2040453305

Company Profile

Modern Media Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization or other similar business combination.

Latest SONG news

