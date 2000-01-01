Akazoo SA (NASDAQ:SONG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SONG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SONG
- Market Cap$267.530m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SONG
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINLU2040453305
Company Profile
Modern Media Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization or other similar business combination.