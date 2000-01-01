Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)

North American company
Market Info - AKBA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AKBA

  • Market Cap$773.130m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:AKBA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS00972D1054

Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology.

