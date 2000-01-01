Akeso Inc Ordinary Shares (SEHK:9926)

APAC company
Company Info - 9926

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:9926
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG0146B1032

Company Profile

Akeso Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to in-house discovery, development and commercialization of therapies. It is dedicated to addressing global unmet medical needs in oncology, immunology and other therapeutic areas. The company's drug candidates include AK104, Penpulimab (AK105), AK112, AK101, AK111, and Ebronucimab (AK102).

