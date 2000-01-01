Company Profile

Akita Drilling Ltd is a Canadian oil and gas drilling contractor. The company is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The company owns and operates over 30 drilling rigs It is also involved in the drilling related to potash mining and the development of storage caverns.