Company Profile

Akka Technologies is a provider of engineering technologies predominantly in France. Most of the company's revenues are derived from its product sales to the automobile industry. Among its other clients are aeronautics, healthcare, defence, space, and energy companies. AKKA Technologies is one of Europe's market leaders in the automotive and aerospace sectors. It provides assistance in full vehicle project with research and development, design, program management, simulation, testing, manufacturing equipment and diagnostics.