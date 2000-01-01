AKORA Resources Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:AKO)
- SymbolASX:AKO
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
- ISINAU0000113698
Company Profile
AKORA Resources Ltd is a mining company. The company is engaged in the exploration and development of the Bekisopa Project, the Tratramarina Project and the Ambodilafa Project.