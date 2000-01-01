AKORA Resources Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:AKO)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AKO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AKO

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:AKO
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000113698

Company Profile

AKORA Resources Ltd is a mining company. The company is engaged in the exploration and development of the Bekisopa Project, the Tratramarina Project and the Ambodilafa Project.

Latest AKO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .