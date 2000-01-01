Company Profile

Akorn Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of generic and prescription pharmaceuticals. The firm has two segments namely Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment consists of generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals including sterile ophthalmics, injectables, and inhalants, and non-sterile oral liquids, topicals and nasal sprays whereas the Consumer Health segment consist of animal health and over-the-counter products, both branded and private-label. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment.