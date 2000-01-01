Akouos Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:AKUS)
North American company
- Market Cap$622.930m
- SymbolNASDAQ:AKUS
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- ISINUS00973J1016
Company Profile
Akouos Inc is a genetic medicine company focused on developing gene therapies that restore, improve, and preserve hearing. The company is involved in developing potential genetic medicines for a variety of inner ear disorders.