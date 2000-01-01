Akouos Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:AKUS)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AKUS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AKUS

  • Market Cap$622.930m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:AKUS
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS00973J1016

Company Profile

Akouos Inc is a genetic medicine company focused on developing gene therapies that restore, improve, and preserve hearing. The company is involved in developing potential genetic medicines for a variety of inner ear disorders.

Latest AKUS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .