Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Akso Health Group Shs Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Sh (NASDAQ:HX) Share Price

HX

Akso Health Group Shs Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Sh

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Consumer Cyclical

Right Arrow 2

Internet Retail

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNAS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Akso Health Group formerly Xiaobai Maimai Inc is a social e-commerce platform based in China. The company collaborates with domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a wide selection of high-quality and affordable products on its social e-commerce platform.Hexindai Inc is a consumer lending marketplace based in Beijing, China. The company provides borrowers with access to credit through its online marketplace.

NASDAQ:HX

US98422P1084

-

Loading Comparison

Latest HX News