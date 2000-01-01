Akumin Inc Ordinary Shares (TSE:AKU.U)

North American company
Company Info - AKU.U

  • Market Cap$252.640m
  • SymbolTSE:AKU.U
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINCA01021F1099

Company Profile

Akumin Inc is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It provides MRI, CT, positron emission tomography (PET), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, and other diagnostic services.

