Company Profile

Akwel is engaged in the design, manufacturing, and sale of automotive equipment. Its product includes door opening and hinging mechanisms such as door stops and hinges, locks, opening controls, foot switches; fuel systems; motor parts such as air distributors, filtration and cooling systems, fuel injection ramps; windshield washing electrical components and complete systems; and closure systems. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe and Africa and also has a presence in France, North America, South America and Rest of the world.Akwel, formerly MGI Coutier SA is engaged in the manufacture and sale of automobile components and is engaged in the business through Powertrain, Closing Systems, Articulated Systems, Fuel System, Industrial and Consumer Product and Mechatronic.