AL Group Ltd (SEHK:8360)
- Market CapHKD19.640m
- SymbolSEHK:8360
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- ISINKYG0149T1013
AL Group Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing interior design and fit out solutions in Hong Kong. It also provides overall project management solutions.