Alabama Graphite Corp (XETRA:1AG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1AG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1AG
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolXETRA:1AG
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA0102931080
Company Profile
Alabama Graphite Corp is in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing graphite mineral properties. The company is engaged in exploration and evaluation of the graphite properties in Alabama, USA and Northern Ontario, Canada.