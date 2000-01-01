Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group's largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres. Additionally, Alamos has a significant portfolio of projects in Turkey and the United States.