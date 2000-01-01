Company Profile

Alantra Partners SA is a global investment banking and asset management firm. The company is primarily focusing on the mid-market with offices across Europe, the United States, Asia, and America. The company's business activities are split into the following segments: Financial Advisory, Asset Management, Structural, Portfolio and Other. Financial Advisory segment covers the provision of financial advisory services to companies or entities in corporate finance operations and the provision of stock market brokerage and analysis services to institutional investors. Its Portfolio business segment is engaged in obtaining capital gains by investing and subsequently selling stakes in companies or investment funds or vehicles.