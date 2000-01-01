Alara Resources Ltd (ASX:AUQ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AUQ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AUQ
- Market CapAUD9.440m
- SymbolASX:AUQ
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000AUQ7
Company Profile
Alara Resources Ltd is an Australian-based minerals exploration and development company. Alara has a current portfolio of projects in Saudi Arabia and Oman.