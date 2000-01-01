Company Profile

Alaska Air Group Inc operates two subsidiaries and offers 46 million passengers yearly service to more than 115 destinations along the West Coast, Mexico, and Canada. Alaska Airlines, its major airline, operates a 233 all-jet fleet, while Horizon Air, its regional airline, flies 65 turboprops and jet aircraft. The firm earns ancillary revenue by providing freight and mail services. Alaska employees 23,000 workers and generates about $8 billion in annual revenue.Alaska Air Group Inc operates Alaska, Virgin America and Horizon Air airlines. The company through its subsidiaries provides passenger air, freight and mail services within the state of Alaska and on the West Coast.