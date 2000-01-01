Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc is a US-based fiber broadband and managed information technology services provider. The company is focused primarily on business and wholesale customers in and out of Alaska. It provides local, long-distance, and wireless telephone services, Internet access, and data services to residential and business customers.Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc provides integrated communications services in Alaska. It provides local, long-distance, and wireless telephone services, Internet access, and data services to residential and business customers.