Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALSK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALSK
- Market Cap$89.710m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ALSK
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINUS01167P1012
Company Profile
Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc is a US-based fiber broadband and managed information technology services provider. The company is focused primarily on business and wholesale customers in and out of Alaska. It provides local, long-distance, and wireless telephone services, Internet access, and data services to residential and business customers.Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc provides integrated communications services in Alaska. It provides local, long-distance, and wireless telephone services, Internet access, and data services to residential and business customers.