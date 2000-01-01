Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK)

North American company
Market Info - ALSK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALSK

  • Market Cap$89.710m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ALSK
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS01167P1012

Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc is a US-based fiber broadband and managed information technology services provider. The company is focused primarily on business and wholesale customers in and out of Alaska. It provides local, long-distance, and wireless telephone services, Internet access, and data services to residential and business customers.Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc provides integrated communications services in Alaska. It provides local, long-distance, and wireless telephone services, Internet access, and data services to residential and business customers.

