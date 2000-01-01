Alba Minerals Ltd (TSX:AA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AA
- Market CapCAD2.020m
- SymbolTSX:AA
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA0120271089
Company Profile
Alba Minerals Ltd is a junior resource company. Its principal business is acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in North America. Its projects include Clayton Valley Property, Quiron II Property & others.