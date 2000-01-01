Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB)
Albemarle is the world's largest lithium producer. Its outlook for robust lithium demand is predicated upon increased demand for electric vehicle batteries. Albemarle produces lithium from its salt brine deposits in Chile and the U.S. and its hard rock joint venture mines in Australia. Albemarle is also a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants, and oil refining catalysts.Albemarle Corp is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of engineered specialty chemicals. It provides services to end markets including petroleum refining, consumer electronics, construction, automotive, lubricants and pharmaceuticals.