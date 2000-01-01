Albert Technologies Ltd (LSE:ALB)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ALB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALB

  • Market Cap£7.980m
  • SymbolLSE:ALB
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINIL0011354904

Company Profile

Adgorithms Ltd provides solutions for online advertising using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology through its own software, Albert across the channels of video, display, social, search and e-mail marketing on the platforms of desktop and mobile.

Latest ALB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

ALB Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .