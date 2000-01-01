Albion Resources Ltd (ASX:ALB)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALB
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:ALB
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINAU0000142002
Company Profile
Albion Resources Ltd is an mineral exploration company. It has built a diverse portfolio of exploration projects in Western Australia. Albion Resources is focused on the exploration for lead, zinc, gold and nickel. Its projects are located in the Kimberly Region and East Murchison Mineral Field of Western Australia.