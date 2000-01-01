Alcadon Group AB (OMX:ALCA)
Company Profile
Alcadon Group AB is a Sweden based company involved in providing products for data and network communication. It offers Commercial Real Estate Networks, Residential network, Fiber network / FTTx and services including Training, Network Design, and Troubleshooting among others.Alcadon Group AB provides products for data and network communication. It offers products for both passive and active infrastructure.